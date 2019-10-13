WRENN, Mark David On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Mark David Wrenn, brother, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 63. Mark was born on January 5th, 1956. He attended University of Washington and Gonzaga University. He worked in the real estate and mortgage industry for over 35 years. Mark had a wealth of knowledge for all things ranging from history to science fiction. His passions were just as diverse, playing bass guitar and watching football. Mark was preceded in death by his eldest brother Michael Wrenn and is survived by his siblings Greg Wrenn (Rachel Wrenn), Joey Neff (Phil Neff), Annie Peterson (Greg Peterson), and Chris Wrenn (Lisa Owen), his children Andrew Wrenn (Stacie Wrenn), Sam Wrenn (Gabrielle Wrenn) and Emily Pruitt (Brad Pruitt), several nieces and nephews, and grandchild Erik Wrenn. He will be laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, Washington where his parents Richard and Joanne Wrenn are placed. A Remembrance for Mark will be held on November 9th, 2019 at Kendal Yards Welcome Center from 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM. You may contact Kathy at [email protected] for details. We are asking in lieu of flowers for donations in Marks' name to either the Run of Hope https://www.firstgiving.com/team/391894 or Snap https://www.snapwa.org/give/ both were very important to Mark.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019