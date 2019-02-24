DAVIS, Mark Mark Davis, age 67, born December 31, 1951, at Brewster WA to Zona Gail Runyon and Allen Davis passed away January 7, 2019, in his home in Lincoln NE surrounded by friends and family. He is survived by his life partner Lisa Harmon, son Mars Davis (Andrea), grandson Bradley Davis; brother Ronald Davis, (Cheryl), sisters Alicia Bell (Russel), Amelia Luera (Mario), and Ruth Collins, mother Gail Spaeth, and stepdaughter, Amy Lindeseki (Eli). Mark received his Bachelor's from the University of Nebraska and Masters in Counseling from Doane University. As a practicing psychotherapist he leaves many grateful patients and families. Mark's natural affinity to reach out to those who needed help guided him to his work with his halfway houses in Lincoln Nebraska.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019