MILLER, Mark Edwin (Age 66) Mark E. Miller, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 19, 2019, mountain biking around Mica Peak in Spokane, WA. Mark was born in Denver, Colorado, on December 2, 1952. He is survived by his (mother) Naomi Daehnke, (sister) Karen Miller, (brother) Matt Miller, (son) David Miller, and (daughters) Jennipher Stevenson and Patricia Clements and (grandchildren) Layne Miller, Gavin Miller, Brady Stevenson, Diana Clements, and Olivia Clements. He is preceded in death by his (father) Rolland Miller and (sister) Lynn Miller. On March 12, 1973, Mark started his military service in the United States Air Force, where he took to traveling the world and earning his ending rank as E7, Master Sergeant. During his time in the service, he helped raise his son, David and his two daughters, Jennipher and Patricia. After retiring from service on March 31, 1997, Mark Miller spent his remaining years with his friends and family. He enjoyed most of his free time he had mountain biking, hiking, fishing, and disc and ball golfing. His adventurous spirit took him to places many would only dream about. While his love for his children and grandchildren kept him young and ready to take on his well deserved role as grandfather. Family, friends and others whose lives Mark touched are invited to his memorial at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206, on Thursday, June 6th at 10am. There will also be a Military Funeral Service to follow at the Washington Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA at 2pm the same day. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 5, 2019