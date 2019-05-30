Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark (John) FARMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FARMAN, (John) Mark (John) Mark Farman passed away on May 27th, 2019 (Memorial Day) at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He died of mesothelioma. Mark was born on July 7th, 1938 in Ruth, Nevada to Charity Louise Bradley and Otto Leman Hadley Farman. He has four surviving sisters: Norma Jorgensen, Colleen Maughan, Sheryl Farman and Vicky Walker. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Virginia Christensen Farman. Mark and Virginia have eight children: Cindy Brazington, John Farman, Rosa Wiess, Ron Farman, David Farman, Mary Fatupaito, Emily McIntyre, and Christopher Farman. They have 33 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His great loves were his family, the church, and tractors! (Not necessarily in that order.) Mark graduated from Fruitland High School in Fruitland, Idaho in 1956. He then married the love of his life on June 3rd, 1958. Mark worked at a sugar beet factory, and a gas station, before starting his career as a machinist. He worked at Wagstaff Engineering for 36 years and retired from there in 2003. Services will be held on Friday, May 31st at 11 am at the Liberty Lake LDS Church at 23515 E. Boone Ave., Liberty Lake, WA 99019.

FARMAN, (John) Mark (John) Mark Farman passed away on May 27th, 2019 (Memorial Day) at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He died of mesothelioma. Mark was born on July 7th, 1938 in Ruth, Nevada to Charity Louise Bradley and Otto Leman Hadley Farman. He has four surviving sisters: Norma Jorgensen, Colleen Maughan, Sheryl Farman and Vicky Walker. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Virginia Christensen Farman. Mark and Virginia have eight children: Cindy Brazington, John Farman, Rosa Wiess, Ron Farman, David Farman, Mary Fatupaito, Emily McIntyre, and Christopher Farman. They have 33 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His great loves were his family, the church, and tractors! (Not necessarily in that order.) Mark graduated from Fruitland High School in Fruitland, Idaho in 1956. He then married the love of his life on June 3rd, 1958. Mark worked at a sugar beet factory, and a gas station, before starting his career as a machinist. He worked at Wagstaff Engineering for 36 years and retired from there in 2003. Services will be held on Friday, May 31st at 11 am at the Liberty Lake LDS Church at 23515 E. Boone Ave., Liberty Lake, WA 99019. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 30 to May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close