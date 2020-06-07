BROWN, Mark Forest (Age 72) Mark Forest Brown went to be with the Lord with family by his side on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mark was born in Seattle, Washington on November 4, 1947 to Estelle and William Brown. He is preceded in death by both his parents, his sister Judy and his mother-in-law Donna. He is survived by his wife of 38 1/2 years, Debra, of Spokane Valley, WA; son Mark Brown and wife Amy of Choctaw, OK; son Robert Brown of Tacoma, WA; son Christian Brown and wife Cassi of Spokane Valley, WA; and stepson Cameron Crossley of Spokane Valley, WA. He was Papa to his three grandchildren, Mason and Logan Brown of Choctaw, OK and Emerald Brown of Fort Smith, AK. He is also survived by his sister Billie Brown Barrett of Tacoma, WA and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mark joined the USAF in 1967 and he was a maintenance scheduler. He did two tours of duty in Vietnam. He received the Meritorious Service and the Air Force Commendation medals. He retired at McChord AFB, WA in 1989 after proudly serving for 22 years. For the last 30 years Spokane Valley, WA has been his home where he worked in the communications industry until his retirement in 2012. He spent the last of his years traveling with the love of his life, Debra. He was a huge Seattle Mariners and Seahawks fan. He enjoyed working in his yard and doing woodwork. He was loved by many and never met a stranger. Please send an email to markfbrownmemorial@yahoo.com to be notified of the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to DVFarm.org or your favorite Veterans charity.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.