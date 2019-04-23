Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark HELT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HELT, Mark (Age 74) February 2, 1945 - April 22, 2019 Mark was born in Colville, WA, the middle child and only son to Esther Helt. As a child, he spent a lot of time on his grandparents' (Vic and Martha Helt) farm in Addy, WA. He worked at an early age to help support the family, starting with a job working for Frank Thomas delivering Holsum Bread. He also worked for his step-Dad, Cliff Cox delivering Pepsi in Stevens County and the surrounding area, and for Washington Water Power. Mark was a star football player in Colville, and earned a scholarship to play for the Eastern Washington University Savages (now Eagles). He met his wife, LaVonne (Dolly) at Eastern, where they both earned their teaching degrees. Mark and Dolly married on May 14, 1966, and had three children, Patrick, Shaun and Heather. Mark initially taught math and current events at Medical Lake High School, where he also coached baseball, football and tennis, as well as taught driver's education. Mark subsequently earned a Master's degree from Whitworth College, and was hired as Vice Principal at Lynden High School. He later became Principal at Lynden Middle School, and finished his career as Principal at Isom Intermediate School (also in Lynden), a school he helped design. He retired in 2000, and continued to enjoy leisure activities such as crabbing, hunting, woodworking, community service, and spending time with family, including at a family lake cabin outside Colville. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dolly of Vancouver, WA; his son, Patrick (and daughter-in-law Wendy) also of Vancouver, WA, son Shaun (and daughter-in-law Debra) of Washington, UT, his daughter Heather (and son-in-law Bryon) of Limerick, PA; grandchildren Krista, Colin, Riley, Brynn, Trevor, Cameron and Preston; sister, Adena Enright of Colville, WA, and sister Darlene Maxwell (and brother-in-law John) of Tumwater, WA. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Esther and Cliff Cox, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Zeta (Mike) and Harold Dodge, and his brother-in-law, Denny Enright. A private, family grave-site service will be held in Colville in early summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Washington Chapter ( https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=42239&42239.donation=form1&32112.donation=&_ga=2.91497626.1225466342.1555873011-1433709333.1435388153&utm_expid=.fZk05_TmTcuaxTH32oY6gg.1&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alz.org%2Falzwa ). Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

