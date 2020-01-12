Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark L. SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, Mark L. (Age 53) Mark L, Smith, 53, of Spirit Lake, ID passed away January 5, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Mark was born in Spokane, WA, October 8, 1966. He graduated from Central Valley Hight School In 1985. Mark was a horseman in his younger years, an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved anything outdoors. Mark is survived by wife of 25 years, Kristine Strane Smith; children Ashley (Craig) Smith, Corey, Chad (Tuesday), Garrett, and Ariel; parents, father-Leonard (Melody) Smith, mother-Darlene Davey; grandma Betty Boyle; mother-in-law-Carla Strane; siblings, Debbie Clark (Cliff), Jamie Gorman, Melissa Gigler (Adam), Bryan Davey (Jen); aunts, Lana Myers, Linda Styren; uncle Jerry Smith; multiple grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and a countless number of friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Hazel Smith; aunt Sharon Anderson; uncles Ben Anderson, Gary Myers; father-in-law Bill Strane, Jack Davey. A service will be held January 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Real Life Ministries, 1860 N. Cecil Rd., Post Falls, ID. 83854, (208)777-7325. Mark was a man of few words but you always knew where you stood. Gonna miss you always.

SMITH, Mark L. (Age 53) Mark L, Smith, 53, of Spirit Lake, ID passed away January 5, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Mark was born in Spokane, WA, October 8, 1966. He graduated from Central Valley Hight School In 1985. Mark was a horseman in his younger years, an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved anything outdoors. Mark is survived by wife of 25 years, Kristine Strane Smith; children Ashley (Craig) Smith, Corey, Chad (Tuesday), Garrett, and Ariel; parents, father-Leonard (Melody) Smith, mother-Darlene Davey; grandma Betty Boyle; mother-in-law-Carla Strane; siblings, Debbie Clark (Cliff), Jamie Gorman, Melissa Gigler (Adam), Bryan Davey (Jen); aunts, Lana Myers, Linda Styren; uncle Jerry Smith; multiple grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and a countless number of friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Hazel Smith; aunt Sharon Anderson; uncles Ben Anderson, Gary Myers; father-in-law Bill Strane, Jack Davey. A service will be held January 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Real Life Ministries, 1860 N. Cecil Rd., Post Falls, ID. 83854, (208)777-7325. Mark was a man of few words but you always knew where you stood. Gonna miss you always. Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close