SMITH, Mark L. (Age 53) Mark L, Smith, 53, of Spirit Lake, ID passed away January 5, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Mark was born in Spokane, WA, October 8, 1966. He graduated from Central Valley Hight School In 1985. Mark was a horseman in his younger years, an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved anything outdoors. Mark is survived by wife of 25 years, Kristine Strane Smith; children Ashley (Craig) Smith, Corey, Chad (Tuesday), Garrett, and Ariel; parents, father-Leonard (Melody) Smith, mother-Darlene Davey; grandma Betty Boyle; mother-in-law-Carla Strane; siblings, Debbie Clark (Cliff), Jamie Gorman, Melissa Gigler (Adam), Bryan Davey (Jen); aunts, Lana Myers, Linda Styren; uncle Jerry Smith; multiple grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and a countless number of friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Hazel Smith; aunt Sharon Anderson; uncles Ben Anderson, Gary Myers; father-in-law Bill Strane, Jack Davey. A service will be held January 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Real Life Ministries, 1860 N. Cecil Rd., Post Falls, ID. 83854, (208)777-7325. Mark was a man of few words but you always knew where you stood. Gonna miss you always.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020