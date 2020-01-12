Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Louis ROGERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROGERS, Mark Mark Louis Rogers left this earth for his heavenly home on January 1st. 2020 after battling cancer for three years. Mark passed in the comfort of his home in Newport, WA with his family by his side. Mark Louis Rogers was born in Gary Indiana, on April 24th 1958. He was the only surviving child of Audrey and Virgil Rogers. Audrey raised Mark on her own from an early age. Mark spent many of his childhood years with Fred and Clair Korytko and their five children who were close friends of his mother's. The Korytko's became the family that he always wanted. Mark lived in Canada and attended school there with his adoptive family. Mark had four children from his first marriage, which ended in 1996. In 1998 he married Cynthia Torres, and they blended their six children into one happy, chaotic family and soon added two more to the mix. The family resided in the Newport area in a home on acreage that was lovingly called "The Farm". To this day Mark and Cynthia's children frequently reminisce about the many misadventures that took place at The Farm during their childhood. Mark loved the outdoors and took his children on many camping trips over the years. Fishing was a favorite activity that he enjoyed sharing with his children, however, he spent the bulk of his time baiting hooks, untangling lines, and dislodging hooks that unintentionally snagged a child rather than a fish. Mark worked hard to support his family and held a number of jobs in the Newport area. His last and most memorable position was running the kitchen at Cornerstone Court, where he prepared and served three meals daily to the 40 elderly residents in the assisted living facility that he and Cynthia operated. He loved to cook and was a foodie before the term foodie was coined. He also loved to buy things, purchasing all of the food and supplies for the facility gave him ample opportunity. Costco became his second home, and his family often referred to the staff at Costco as his Costco family. Mark was detail oriented and knew all the likes and dislikes of the residents and staff at Cornerstone, he lovingly customized their meals accordingly. Mark was a firm believer in having the right tool for the job, he owned every tool (many in triplicate) that could possibly be required for any job that might arise. The trick was finding the tool in his less than organized garage. Mark was an avid reader; all subjects were of interest. He once read and entire book dedicated to the art and meaning of Irish Family Crests (Mark was not Irish). His favorite book was the bible, which he read daily. His greatest desire was that all of his children and grandchildren knew and served Jesus. Mark was a traditionalist and had conservative views, which he was more than willing to discuss with anyone that had similar or differing opinions. Voice of the Martyrs and The American Center for Law and Justice were two organization that he supported. Marks unique sense of humor and boisterous laugh will be missed by his family and friends. Mark is survived by his wife Cynthia Rogers of Newport, Hannah and Andy Peters (daughter and son in law) Chewelah, Elizabeth Hunt (daughter) Newport, Khyndra and Jake Tallman (step-daughter and son-in-law) Deer Park, Abigail and Fred Arnold (daughter and son-in-law) Chattaroy, Jesse Torres (step-son) Spokane, Sam Rogers (son), Priest River, Banson Rogers (son) Newport, Isabella Rogers (daughter) Newport, Grandchildren; Mila Torres, Kennedy Tallman, Wyatt Hunt, Rainn Tallman, Konrad Hunt, Freddy Arnold, Aeryn Peters, Jude Tallman, Arlo Peters, Cotton Arnold. Virgil Rogers (half-brother) of Peters, MO, Kristian Rogers (half-brother) of Gillsville, GA. Adopted Siblings. Cari Harmon of Langley B.C., Carl Korytko of White Rock B.C., Lana Korytko of Vancouver B.C., Paula Korytko of Langley B.C., Philip Korytko of Vancouver B.C, and several nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-laws. Preceded by: Grace Audrey Rogers (mother), Kimberly Rogers (sister), Fred and Clair Korytko (adoptive parents) A Memorial Service will be held at Christ's Church of Deer Park (5804 W Herman Rd, Deer Park, WA 99006) on January 18th at 11am. A reception to follow immediately after the service.

