HOWLETT, Dr. Mark R. Dr. Mark R Howlett DVM, 46, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away August 29, 2020 at a Boise hospital of a brain aneueysm. Mark was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, (Go Packers) but grew up in Spokane, Washington. He was a 1992 graduate of Shadle Park High School. In 1998, Mark graduated with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine through the Veterinary Honors Program from the College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University (Go Cougs). As a student, he earned numerous awards including both the large and small animal surgery scholarships given to the student(s) most proficient in each of those fields. He also co-authored various journal articles relating to new surgical techniques in veterinary medicine. He worked as an associate at private clinics in Arizona and Idaho and then as the owner of Gem Veterinary Clinic where he was committed to high standards of care and progressive medicine for the community of Emmett and the people of Gem County. During his 20 plus years in the field of veterinary medicine, he worked closely with various non-profit animal shelters donating hours of his time and knowledge helping cats and dogs live healthy lives while finding them a forever home. At work, Mark enjoyed spending time with clients and educating them on various conditions and treatment options. He also served as the 2017 president of the Idaho Veterinary Medical Association. In his free time, Mark liked anything outdoors, whether hunting with his bird dog Emmi, playing with his 3 legged cat Leo, fly fishing a remote stream, calling in bulls during the elk rut, or landscaping his yard at home or at the clinic. He enjoyed walking his dogs on the Five Mile prairie with his mom. He loved watching his daughter Anna do gymnastics, dance, and play her violin, helping his son Joseph practice for youth sports, and spending time with his wife Cathy. In addition to his wife Cathy, daughter Anna Catherine, and son Joseph Francis, he is survived by his mother, Kathleen (Ziebarth) Howlett; three brothers, John and his wife Ali and their children, Emma and Elizabeth, Andrew and his wife Liz and their children, Jack and Cooper, and Charles and his wife Leanne and their daughter, Elsie; a sister, Melissa and her husband Jim Teichman and their children, Lucy and Charlie; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father John. Mark gave the gift of life to others through organ donation. A memorial service was held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. The service can be watched by going to potterchapel.com and opening his obituary page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mark R. Howlett Memorial Scholarship Fund at Gem Veterinary Clinic, 703 S. Washington Avenue, Emmett, Idaho 83617. Potter Funeral Chapel, Emmett, ID

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Potter Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
