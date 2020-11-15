TATHAM, Mark R. (Age 64) Mark R. Tatham passed away at the age of 64 on November 6, 2020. Mark was born on January 26, 1956 in Pullman, WA to D. Keith and P. Wardine (Smith) Tatham. He graduated from Ferris High School, pursued a business degree at Kinman Business College, and owned his painting companyMr. T Paintingfor the better part of 29 years. He had two sons, Keith and Ben. From a young age, Mark was full of energy, channeling it through extravagant ways like daring to jump from the roof into the family pool. His zany and dangerous demeanor extended to high school where he once rode a motorcycle through the hall. Teachers were none too pleased. Stairs also ended up being no match for Mark while crutch-boundhe'd count the steps he would skip to beat his friends to the top. Travel was important to his family, but also to Mark. He found ways to flex that muscle by going on a People to People tour with his father and eventually working at the Pullman Travel Agency. Throughout most of his life, where Mark travelled his iconic mustache traveled with him. Later, Mr. T Painting was a sense of pride where his strong work ethic was expressed throughout his long career. He frequently took the scenic route on car rides to point out a project that withstood the test of time. Mark and Kathleen's two children Keith and Ben were born in '91 and '93. They would lovingly poke fun at his bald spot, only for him to remind them that this is their future too. Mark and his family twice ventured to a favorite destination Hawaii. While taking moments to look at the sea, he'd express his hope to paint a lighthouse. He always looked forward to extravagant dinners during holidays with "the best" homemade apple pie. All of this and far more Mark would tell you if he could catch an ear, always glad to tell a greatly detailed story about his day and his life. These stories and many more are cherished by his friends and family. Mark was preceded in death by his father, D. Keith, his mother, P. Wardine, his brothers, Steve, Chris, John, and his son, Keith. He is survived by the mother of his children, Kathleen Windishar; his son, Ben; his sister Trudy and her husband Richard Baldasty, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery on Wall at 1:30PM. Donations can be made in Mark's name to the Wishing Star Foundation.



