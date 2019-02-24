REX, Mark "Papa" Mark "Papa" Rex went home to be with Jesus on February 18, 2019 at his home. Mark was born in Livingston, Montana and is survived by his wife, Teri; their son William "Willy" and daughter-in-law Karley; our grandsons Memphis, Mark, and Montana. Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins and friends. Teri and the rest of the family would love for you to celebrate Papa's life with them at the New Testament Church on Highway 2 on March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. pot luck, music, and fellowship to follow. SHERMAN-CAMPBELL FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES in NEWPORT is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019