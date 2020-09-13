HOLLENBECK, Mark Steven (Age 66) Our loving Savior called Mark home on September 1, 2020 after a tragic fight with stage four pancreatic cancer surrounded by his wife, three children, and brother. Mark S. Hollenbeck was born in Medford, Oregon on September 1, 1954 to Robert and Vernon Hollenbeck. Mark grew up in Medford and moved to Spokane in 1966 where he then graduated from Mead High School. Mark was a long time educator of 36 years with 34 at Adams Elementary School. His love for his students, fellow staff and the community shone through each day. He is known for his witty sense of humor and never taking life too seriously. His coworkers would often find him making silly faces during staff meetings, playing pranks, and shooting nerf balls in the hallway. Mark will be known for his love of the outdoors and his kind heart of helping others. He loved fishing, deer hunting, bird hunting, and especially turkey hunting. Sharing his love of hunting and the outdoors with others, especially his children, was always a priority. He will be known for his kind hand with his dogs and the passion they all shared for chasing birds. Anyone who knew Mark will attest to his compassion and warm welcome to everyone he meets. His love for Christ was abundant in the way he interacted with those around him. He will be known for always lending a helping hand and being the calm voice of reason to those who sought his help. In his retirement Mark enjoyed traveling with his wife Jena. They enjoyed trips which included many cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. They also enjoyed trips to England, and the family favorite, the Oregon Coast. He is survived by his beautiful wife Jena, and his three children Tye (Lucy) Hollenbeck, Bryce (Laura) Hollenbeck, and Jenae (Vince) Bagby and his brother Scott (Jody) Hollenbeck. He is also survived by several in laws; Martin (Toni) Barnes, Steve (Peggy) Barnes, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mark, well known as "Papa" to his three grandchildren Max, Charley, and Quinn. His grandchildren will have fond memories of his tough guy "knuckle sandwiches" and life lessons about integrity, compassion, honesty, love of family, and a devotion to faith. A heartfelt thanks to Holy Family Advanced Care Unit, Adams Elementary School, Dr. Chaudhry at the Summit Care Center and all the wonderful supportive family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held early summer of 2021 so that all that wish to join can be present. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Marks' honor to The American Cancer Society
, pancreatic research.