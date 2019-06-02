Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marla D. Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARTER, Marla D. Born July 5, 1953 to Dean and Beulah Mercer in Sandpoint, ID passed away May 29, 2019 in Spokane. She is survived by her husband, John, five children (and Spouses) Travis (Cham), Carrie (David), Jessica (Irven), Carlos (Anali) and Lara; twelve grandchildren Elizabeth, Emily, Connor, Matthew, Jordan (Deon), Tucker (Carlee), Taylor, Tanner (Christina), Makenzie, Maxim, TBD (Still Baking) and Nyah, six great grand children, Shalaya, Emma, Everlee, Skylynn, Kenzlee, Carter and countless friends and family. Raised in Noxon, MT she was the oldest of five children born to Dean and Beulah. Marla had three younger brothers Shawn, Shane, and Shannon and her youngest sister Traci. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grammy always had time to listen and was a constant shoulder to lean on for her babies and their babies. Her fulltime job was as a Grandma and she was one of the best in her field. She was renowned by her friends and family for her green thumb and her home was filled with thriving greenery and open arms. She was a trivia queen and was always interested in trying different things and trying to find things she could enjoy. A big part of her life was her church. Marla was a constant presence at Cornerstone Church since 1996 and was passionate about her beliefs. Over the course of her life, her and John were able to build a home that raised five children who love each other no matter the circumstances and will always be there for each other. She was a kind soul and she will be deeply missed.

