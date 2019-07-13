Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Ann (Anderson) BENNETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BENNETT, Marlene Ann (Anderson) (Age 72) Marlene Ann (Anderson) Bennett was born August 21, 1946 at Holdrege, Nebraska, the fourth of five children born to Paul and Pearl (Carlson) Anderson and passed at Hospice of Spokane in Spokane, WA on July 5, 2019. Marlene was a graduate of Holdrege High School. She was involved in many activities and made life-long friends. She worked in the family Hamburger Inn business. After graduation she attended Kearney College in NE. She lived and worked in Los Angeles at First Security Bank and Continental Airlines. Marlene moved to Colorado where she worked for Continental Airlines. Marlene and Paul were married at Crested Butte, CO on February 21, 1987. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage. They always enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. After living and working in Denver and Spokane, they saw their dream house in the mountains near Chewelah, Washington become a reality. They spent summers in Chewelah and winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Marlene loved the warm desert climate and visiting friends & family. She treasured all her dogs. Marlene never knew a stranger. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, sense of humor, devotion to others and her "Million Dollar Smiles". She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert Paul; brother in laws Charles Shere; and Jim Ostgren. Marlene leaves her husband, Paul; stepchildren Debbie (Don) McConnell of Deer Park, WA; John (Tina) Bennett of Bartonville, TX and grandchildren Patrick, Sean, Kendal, Kory and Koda, sisters Deanna Ostgren and family of Holdrege, NE; Paulette Shere (Jerry Mertz) and family of Lacy, WA, brother Arlen Anderson (Janet) and family of Independence, KS; brother-in-law Bruce Bennett (June) and family from Missoula, MT, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be held for Marlene at the Chewelah Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 16th at 2:00pm, 210 West Main Ave., Chewelah, WA, followed by interment and reception. Donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane or . Send to Danekas Funeral Home, 155 W. 1st St., Colville, WA 99114. Make checks out to the respective organizations

