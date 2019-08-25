Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene D. WALTERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALTERS, Marlene D. On June 10, 1937, in Winnipeg Manitoba, Marlene Dawn Joel was born, and the world would never be the same. She was the second daughter of Erik Joel (of Reykjavik, Iceland) and Bertha Joel (née Kenyon, of Oldham, England). After a life well-lived, her faith became sight on August 11, 2019, as she passed peacefully in her sleep at home in Spokane. Following an idyllic childhood in Canada, Marlene, her parents, and her sister Doreen moved to Southern California in 1950, where she soon began working at a Santa Anna soda fountain. It was there that her gregarious personality and boisterous laugh caught the attention of Bill, a soldier returning from The Korean War. After years of flirting and rebuffing him, she agreed to a date, where she was asked "How does Mrs. Walters sound to you?" And on June 24, 1955, a few days after graduating high school, she became Mrs. William C. Walters. They were sweethearts for over 60 years, sharing many adventures until his passing in 2016. After raising their three children in California, Bill and Marlene moved their family to Spokane in 1977. They found a home at the base of Mt. Spokane, a home still remembered as 'The Mountain.' For years Marlene made this place a haven, welcoming in strangers that soon became family (some literally). The daughter of immigrants, and an immigrant herself, Marlene and her family sponsored around two dozen refugees from both Poland and Vietnam, and aided them in adjusting to life in America, learning English, and attaining citizenship. A homemaker for many years, she later managed senior and retirement homes with her husband. Yet it was in volunteering where Marlene's passion manifested. From Matamoros, Mexico to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery here in Spokane, her heartfelt service and genuine smile were quick to meet any need, and she always strove to be a voice for the voiceless. Her commitment to serving others stretched over 50 years, up until the month of her passing. Though now absent from this world, her impact lives on through the untold number of lives inspired by hers. Above all, she was madly in love with Jesus, and gave her all to serving others in His name. She is deeply missed and ever cherished by her family: daughter Valli (Doug) Downey, son William K. (Sarah) Walters, and son-in-law Donald Grimes; grandchildren Daniel Grimes, Benjamin (Rebecca) Downey, Matthew (Sean) Payton-Downey, David (Amanda) Grimes, Marie Darling, and Kaelyn Grace; and great-grandchildren Aaron, Timmy, Evelyn, David, Lilly, and Liam. Her "chosen family" is too vast to list, but these countless hearts join in celebrating her vibrant life. She is now with Bill again, and joyfully reunited with their eldest daughter, Vikki Grimes. And, at last, she revels in His glory evermore. Faith was her catalyst. Hope was her song. And her legacy is Love. A committal ceremony will take place at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, on Thursday, August 29, at 2:15 PM.

