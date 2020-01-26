Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Martha (Patjents) FRAMPTON. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Inurnment 9:00 AM Fairmount Memorial Park 5200 W. Wellesley Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FRAMPTON, Marlene Martha (Patjens) February 12 1932 - January 18 2020 Loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Marlene passed away peacefully at home in her sleep January 18, 2020. Marlene was born in Portland, Oregon to John and Elsie Patjens on February 12, 1932. She graduated from North Central High School in 1952 where she met the love of her life Richard Irving Frampton. They were married on June 25, 1953 and raised three boys here in Spokane. For 15 years, together they touched many young men's lives as Scoutmasters with The Boy Scouts of America. All three of their sons earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Marlene worked for the Central Valley School District for 29 years before her retirement in 1995. Retirement brought about volunteer opportunities with the Spokane Valley Food Bank and the Spokane Valley Kiwanis. She loved to be outside fishing, camping, gardening, snowmobiling, and traveling. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years and her parents. She is survived by sons Richard, Gary (Holly), Kenneth and their families. An inurnment will be held Wednesday, January 29th at 9:00AM at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA.

FRAMPTON, Marlene Martha (Patjens) February 12 1932 - January 18 2020 Loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Marlene passed away peacefully at home in her sleep January 18, 2020. Marlene was born in Portland, Oregon to John and Elsie Patjens on February 12, 1932. She graduated from North Central High School in 1952 where she met the love of her life Richard Irving Frampton. They were married on June 25, 1953 and raised three boys here in Spokane. For 15 years, together they touched many young men's lives as Scoutmasters with The Boy Scouts of America. All three of their sons earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Marlene worked for the Central Valley School District for 29 years before her retirement in 1995. Retirement brought about volunteer opportunities with the Spokane Valley Food Bank and the Spokane Valley Kiwanis. She loved to be outside fishing, camping, gardening, snowmobiling, and traveling. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years and her parents. She is survived by sons Richard, Gary (Holly), Kenneth and their families. An inurnment will be held Wednesday, January 29th at 9:00AM at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close