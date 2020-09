RIBLETT, Marlene Born July 16, 1934 in Gem, KS to Floy and Letha Riblett. Came to Spokane in May, 1937. Graduated from LC in 1953. Worked at Goodwill for 21 years. Elected her Goodwill worker of the year 1959. Taken by cancer September 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by sister Allis Saint, nephew Arthur Saint and niece Tana Hopke.



