ROBINSON, Marlene Rose (Johnson) (Age 70) Marlene was born October 11, 1949 in Libby, MT. She passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at Brookdale Nine Mile, with her daughter by her side. Marlene graduated from Spokane Continuation High School after her daughter Lisa was born. She was a young, hard working, single mom who loved education and research and knew early on that she wanted to work in health care. She began her career at Swedish Hospital after completing the Nursing Program at Shoreline College, Seattle WA. After a few years she moved back to Spokane to work at Deaconess. She then decided to start on her master's degree at EWU (1987) and then at WSU (1991). In 1997, she went on to complete the MSN Family Nurse Practitioner program at Gonzaga University. She spent her career providing loving care in hospitals, clinics, home health, and even spent a few years as a Nursing Instructor at Walla Walla Community College. She loved spending time with her family and exploring nature. Whenever possible she would take her grandkids backpacking, camping, white water rafting, or cross-country skiing. She had an outdoor hobby for every season! She fell in love and married Michael L. Robinson on May 1, 2010. They had so much fun together traveling, visiting with family and friends, and playing with their dogs. After a few short years she was diagnosed with Dementia and eventually moved to Brookdale Nine Mile for her additional care needs. Her beauty, laughter, and warm caring heart will be dearly missed by us all. We are comforted knowing she is now free from this horrible disease and is whole again. We will keep her in our hearts forever. Marlene was preceded in death by; her parents, Dale Johnson, Joyce (Floyd) Gilliam; and her sister, Linda Lou Donoho. She is survived by her husband, Michael Robinson; her daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Moon; her grandchildren, Kristina (Tom) Eaton, Kandice Chisholm, Nicholas Moon, and Jacob (Jessi) Moon; her great-grandchildren, Kiyah, Kelsan, Lincoln, Garrett, and Jessa; her siblings, Paul (Victoria) Johnson, Cheryl (Rob) Swedo, Brenda (Mick) Lauritzen, and Diane Carr. A celebration of Marlene's life will be held at a later date.



