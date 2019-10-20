Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Vivian Nordby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NORDBY, Marlene Vivian Marlene Vivian Nordby was born June 30, 1941, and welcomed into heaven Oct. 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Burns, and sister, Judy. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert D Nordby and their four children: Teri (Doug) Dawley, Bobby (Jean) Nordby, Paula (Jay) Cram, and Chris (Jackie) Nordby; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Robert and Chet; and sister Bonnie. Marlene and Bob owned Marlene's and later Sweet Old Bob's both on Trent. She will be remembered for her amazing homemade chili, clam chowder, cookies, and amazing heart. There are not enough words to express the love and impact she had on so many. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St Jude's charity. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 23, at 11am St George's Catholic Church, 2010 N Lucas St., Post Falls ID. Reception luncheon to follow. Online tributes can be made at

NORDBY, Marlene Vivian Marlene Vivian Nordby was born June 30, 1941, and welcomed into heaven Oct. 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Burns, and sister, Judy. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert D Nordby and their four children: Teri (Doug) Dawley, Bobby (Jean) Nordby, Paula (Jay) Cram, and Chris (Jackie) Nordby; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Robert and Chet; and sister Bonnie. Marlene and Bob owned Marlene's and later Sweet Old Bob's both on Trent. She will be remembered for her amazing homemade chili, clam chowder, cookies, and amazing heart. There are not enough words to express the love and impact she had on so many. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St Jude's charity. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 23, at 11am St George's Catholic Church, 2010 N Lucas St., Post Falls ID. Reception luncheon to follow. Online tributes can be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close