NORDBY, Marlene Vivian Marlene Vivian Nordby was born June 30, 1941, and welcomed into heaven Oct. 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Burns, and sister, Judy. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert D Nordby and their four children: Teri (Doug) Dawley, Bobby (Jean) Nordby, Paula (Jay) Cram, and Chris (Jackie) Nordby; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Robert and Chet; and sister Bonnie. Marlene and Bob owned Marlene's and later Sweet Old Bob's both on Trent. She will be remembered for her amazing homemade chili, clam chowder, cookies, and amazing heart. There are not enough words to express the love and impact she had on so many. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St Jude's charity. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 23, at 11am St George's Catholic Church, 2010 N Lucas St., Post Falls ID. Reception luncheon to follow. Online tributes can be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019