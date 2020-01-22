WESTHOFF, Marlene Marlene Westhoff was taken home on Wednesday, January 15th. This amazing lady loved unconditionally and everyone who knew her felt loved. She lived in Spokane all but the last year and a half of her life. In June of 2018 she moved with her family to Bemidji, MN. She was thrilled to spend time with her children, Randy, Nancy and Shannon, and her grandchildren, Nicole, Rebecca and William. She also had a great-granddaughter, Peyton. She also left behind a brother, Rudy Wirthgen, whom she loved dearly. May all who knew her remember her fondly.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 22, 2020