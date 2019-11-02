GERLING, Marlys Mae (Age 76) Born July 19, 1943 in Deer Park, WA to Clarence Amos and Cora Belle Powell. Passed away October 28, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. Marlys is survived by brother, Jim Powell and sister, Linda Joy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alden Ray Gerling; brother, Garold and twin brothers Thomas and William Powell. A memorial service will be held today, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Evergreen Building, 14111 E. 16th, Spokane Valley, WA. Interment service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, Spokane, WA. Guestbook at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 2, 2019