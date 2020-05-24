HEISS, Marolyn Kaye Marolyn Kaye Heiss, 72, of Spokane, Washington died peacefully in the arms of her husband on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at their home in Spokane after a courageous battle with cancer and a recent covid-19 infection. Marolyn was born on February 1, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana to Delores Tilton and was adopted and raised by Walter Kuhn in Libby, Montana where she graduated from high school. Marolyn was happily married to Rolland L. Heiss who was her constant partner in life for over 35 years at the time of her death. Marolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Dunn; a sister, Karolyn Erfurth, and a brother, Jerry Kuhn. Marolyn is survived by a daughter, Annette Abraham, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and a son, Richard Connelly, Ellensburg, Washington; a granddaughter, Madison Abraham, Atlanta, Georgia, and a grandson, Payton Abraham, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and two sisters, Dorsey Ochszner, Orofino, Idaho, and Sharolyn Jerald, Boise, Idaho. Marolyn was cremated and her remains will be placed in a gravesite at the East Lawn Palms Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona overlooking the beautiful Catalina Mountains. A celebration of life will be held in the near future due to the Covid-19 virus. She will be remembered for her complete devotion to family, sense of humor and the love in her heart for all those who were less fortunate. Rest in peace.



