BOEHM, Marsha Gail (Weatherly) (Age 81) September 12, 1938 - March 8, 2020 Marsha Gail (Weatherly) Boehm died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital of cancer. She was 81. Marsha was born on September 12, 1938 to Archie and Alberta Gropp Weatherly at Lewiston, ID. She grew up in Clarkston nurtured by a large extended family and many friends. During high school Marsha taught tap, ballet, acrobats and baton; she was a majorette at Clarkston High School where she graduated in 1956. After high school, she graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA in January, 1958. During this period, she met Ardel John "Hank" Erman, they married April 13, 1958 in Clarkston, WA. With Hank in the Army, they moved to Schofield Barracks near Honolulu HI, on to Wakefield, KS near Ft. Riley before returning to Clarkston. They had four children Linae, Tami, Andrew, and Annette. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1972. While in Clarkston, WA, this time, she taught dance in her parent's basement and worked in Lewiston, ID at Speer, Inc., Idaho First National Bank, and Plywood Distributors where she transferred to the Spokane location in March, 1979. Marsha married Kenneth A. Boehm at Coeur d'Alene, ID in 1979. She welcomed into her life Ken's four sons Michael, Larry, Jeffery, and Patrick. They worked construction throughout Asotin county and Montana. She was widowed when Ken passed June 1992 at Spokane, WA. While in Spokane, WA she also worked at SunRunner Marine from 1984-86, Manpower Temporary Services from 1986 until her retirement in 2003. September, 1994, she met Edgar with whom she shared the remainder of her life. They enjoyed travel and camping throughout the US from Michigan, Texas, California, making numerous trips to Alaska and a memorable trip to New York City. They traveled internationally to Australia, Costa Rica (twice), Spain and Portugal, Chili, Mexico. In 2013 Marsha and Edgar moved back to Clarkston to be closer to family. She quickly reacquainted with high school classmates looking forward to breakfasts with the Class of '56 and lunches with the Class of '55. We will miss her bright blue eyes, beautiful smile and wit. Her grandchildren will miss receiving her yearly birthday cards sent with a two-dollar bill and sticks of gum. We will all miss her loving support and encouraging way. She is survived by her brother David Weatherly of Clarkston, WA; her daughters: Linae Erman of Everett, WA, Tami Erman Pfiffner of Lewiston, ID, Annette Erman Davis of Pomeroy, WA, and son Andrew Erman of Everett, WA; four step-sons: Michael Boehm of Clarkston, WA, Larry Boehm of Silver Creek, WA, Jeffery Boehm of Bloomington, IL, and Patrick Boehm of Mackinaw, IL; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and five step-great- grandchildren. Marsha is preceded in death by her infant sister Carol, her husband, Kenneth Boehm, one grandson and one step-granddaughter. A memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston, WA.

