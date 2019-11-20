Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Josephine DRIVDAHL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DRIVDAHL, Marsha Josephine (Age 70) Our sister, Marsy Drivdahl peacefully passed away in her sleep at her home in the Orchard Crest Retirement Community on November 8, 2019. She had been courageously fighting a growing list of serious illnesses. She is now in the loving arms of the Lord and our parents, Del and Dorothy Drivdahl. Marsy graduated from Central Valley High School and went on to earn a degree in Recreation at Eastern Washington State College. While she was in college, she got a part time job at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake that became a career at Lakeland Village after her graduation. She later went on to become an accredited Special Education teacher in the ceramics department at Lakeland. She was particularly fond of, and compassionate to, her Downs Syndrome kids. Marsy retired in 2007. During her retirement she occupied herself with her family, her cat Bertha, and her crafts. She is survived by her brother, Jim Drivdahl and his wife Tina Drivdahl; her sister, Barb Travo and her husband, Frank Travo; her nieces, Emily Travo and Kim Hutton and her husband Chris Hutton; her nephew, David Drivdahl and his wife Ari Drivdahl; and her three grand nieces, Maddie Hutton, Ellie, Hutton, and Katelyn Drivdahl. Marsy will be laid to rest at a family gathering in a peaceful meadow in the Foothills.

