THOMPSON, Marsha Kay Marsha Kay Thompson passed away suddenly at home on April 2, 2019. She was born March 1, 1954 in Denver, Colorado to Garrett and DeLoris Matthews. Soon the family moved to Spokane where she lived the rest of her life. She graduated from University High School in 1973. After graduating she worked at Rosauer's until she married her sweetheart Gary in April 1975 and had two children, Brian and Amber. Once the kids grew up it was back to work at Rosauer's for another eight years before retiring in 2000. Lots of time was then spent in her craft room or out working in her flower garden that was absolutely beautiful. Blessed with a grandson, the last five years she's been spending lots of time with him watching him grow up and enjoying all those hugs and kisses. She was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband Gary; son Brian of Spokane; daughter Amber (Alex) of Spokane Valley; grandson Carter; and sister Claudia of Spokane Valley, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home. 1306 N Pines, Spokane Valley. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary