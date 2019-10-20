Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall A. NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Marshall A. (Age 90) November 14, 1928 - October 14, 2019 Dad died of complications following a broken hip just a month shy of his 91st birthday. As they say, "You can always tell a Swede, but you can't tell him much." He always lived life his way and tried to do that right up to the end. Marshall was born in Spokane and was very grateful for all the experiences living here had afforded him. His life was deeply enriched by his very good and amazingly tolerant wife, Sharon. Together they raised a family of three daughters. They counted themselves fortunate for being able to share and enjoy many years filled with interesting experiences and good friends and family. Dad was preceded in death by his wife Sharon and daughter Christine. He is survived by his daughters Connie and Gale, and a sister, Norma Jameson. It is impossible to sum up a life in a few paragraphs. Dad was an intelligent, interesting and interested person who was a good and honorable man in that old way. He added much to our lives and he will be missed. There was only one Marshall Nelson. It was time to go home and so he left.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019

