FEEHAN, Marshall "Marsh" Marshall "Marsh" Feehan passed away October 27, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born August 22, 1923 in Lewiston Idaho to Martin Feehan and Gladys (Burt) Feehan. Marshall graduated from Idaho State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. Marshall proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Shirley McDaniels on June 27,1955 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and in 1961 they moved to Spokane and raised their five children in the Gonzaga University neighborhood. Marshall would have a 40 plus year career as a pharmacist working at various drug stores. Marshall's hobbies included model railroading, photography, ballroom dancing and painting. He was also an avid fan of Washington State Football and Gonzaga Basketball. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Shirley who passed away in 2002. Survivors include sons John of Chattaroy, Washington, James of Spokane, William (Bambi) of Spokane; and daughters Emily (Dave) Greenwood of San Bernardino, California and Marsha (Alvin) Easter of Spokane. He also had eight grandchildren: Brooke Balsoma, Brandon Feehan, Allyson Greenwood, Marissa Haugen, Dylan Greenwood, Ashley Easter, Lindsay Greenwood and Sean Feehan. Memorial Services will be held Friday, November 8th, 11am at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel located at 7200 North Wall, Spokane, WA. We invite you to join his family for a celebratory reception of Marshall's life directly following the service in the St. Aloysius Antonian Hall which is located at the south end of the rectory and across the street from St. Aloysius Church, 330 E. Boone Ave. Online tributes may be left at

