Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Graveside service 2:00 PM Oakesdale Cemetery

MILLER, Marshall Glen Marshall Glen Miller, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Marshall was born on June 23, 1935 in Thornton, WA to John and Fannie Miller. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Oakesdale High School in 1953. He then joined the Air Force and served as an Air Traffic Controller stationed at Geiger from 1956-1962. After his honorable discharge, he settled back into his home town using his expertise as a financial analyst to become a manager at the Oakesdale Grain Growers and then also work at Farmers Commodities and Auvil-Warner. In his later years, he turned to his interest in travelling by becoming a travel consultant with Adventures in Travel. On November 11, 1989 he married Kay (O'Halloran) Shahan and they resided in Oakesdale until 2009 when they transitioned to Spokane to spend their retirement years. They enjoyed many years of traveling together and Marshall filled his days by serving as a life-long volunteer with the Grand Lodge of Washington, IOOF. Over the course of 63 years he held the titles of Grand Master, Past Grand Master, and Grand Treasurer Emeritus and was a member of the Samaritan Lodge #52, Hope Rebekah Lodge #38, and Whitman Encampment #14. He was preceded in death by his wife Kay, his parents, siblings Raymond Miller and Verna MacQuarrie, and stepson Stuart Shahan. Surviving family members include Ross, Katrina, Kaitlyn, and Austin Rambo of Spangle, Ernie and Janice (MacQuarrie) Preedy of Spokane, Harvey and Carol MacQuarrie of Cheney as well as many other extended relatives. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Oakesdale Cemetery. Memorials in Marshall's honor are suggested to donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at

