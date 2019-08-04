Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Marshall Wayland THOMPSON. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

THOMPSON, Dr. Marshall Wayland A faithful man of God, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grand-father and friend passed away from Lewy Body Dementia at N.W. Health and Wellness Adult Home on July 29, 2019. He was born to Wade and Kathryn Thompson in Dallas, Texas on July 14, 1936. Marshall grew up in Dallas. He graduated from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in 1962, then moved to Spokane, WA where he fulfilled his internship at Deaconess Hospital. Following his internship, Marshall joined the Davenport Clinic family practice in Davenport, WA., serving the community and Lincoln Hospital in that capacity until 1986. Shortly thereafter he joined the staff at Sacred Heart Emergency Room retiring in 2011 after flunking his first retirement attempt in 2007! Marshall served as a chairman of the Davenport School Board, was an active member of the Presbyterian Church as Elder, Sunday School teacher, choir member and faithful servant. His creative spirit gave birth as co-founder with his, wife, Sharon, to Lighting Nugget Firestarters. Its beginnings rose in the family garage in 1978 with hopes of teaching their five sons about resourcefulness and responsibility. Marshall's zest for life was contagious! He loved time with his family, hunting, fishing, his hound dogs, growing garlic, picking huckleberries, and morel mushrooming. He embraced the joy of country life, and treasured his local hunting and fishing buddies as well as friends from Zimbabwe and Namibia who afforded him many African adventures. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 50 years, sons Mark (Carol), Phillip (Carol), David (Kirsten) and stepsons Jay (Stephanie), Jeff (Linda), 18 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Rosann and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held on August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Davenport Presbyterian Church, Davenport, WA. The family extends much gratitude to N.W. Health and Wellness Adult Family Home, Kindred Hospice, Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church and Dementia Care Solutions for their tender love, care, and compassion in caring for Marshall. Memorial may be made to the Lincoln Hospital Foundation or an entity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

THOMPSON, Dr. Marshall Wayland A faithful man of God, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grand-father and friend passed away from Lewy Body Dementia at N.W. Health and Wellness Adult Home on July 29, 2019. He was born to Wade and Kathryn Thompson in Dallas, Texas on July 14, 1936. Marshall grew up in Dallas. He graduated from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in 1962, then moved to Spokane, WA where he fulfilled his internship at Deaconess Hospital. Following his internship, Marshall joined the Davenport Clinic family practice in Davenport, WA., serving the community and Lincoln Hospital in that capacity until 1986. Shortly thereafter he joined the staff at Sacred Heart Emergency Room retiring in 2011 after flunking his first retirement attempt in 2007! Marshall served as a chairman of the Davenport School Board, was an active member of the Presbyterian Church as Elder, Sunday School teacher, choir member and faithful servant. His creative spirit gave birth as co-founder with his, wife, Sharon, to Lighting Nugget Firestarters. Its beginnings rose in the family garage in 1978 with hopes of teaching their five sons about resourcefulness and responsibility. Marshall's zest for life was contagious! He loved time with his family, hunting, fishing, his hound dogs, growing garlic, picking huckleberries, and morel mushrooming. He embraced the joy of country life, and treasured his local hunting and fishing buddies as well as friends from Zimbabwe and Namibia who afforded him many African adventures. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 50 years, sons Mark (Carol), Phillip (Carol), David (Kirsten) and stepsons Jay (Stephanie), Jeff (Linda), 18 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Rosann and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held on August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Davenport Presbyterian Church, Davenport, WA. The family extends much gratitude to N.W. Health and Wellness Adult Family Home, Kindred Hospice, Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church and Dementia Care Solutions for their tender love, care, and compassion in caring for Marshall. Memorial may be made to the Lincoln Hospital Foundation or an entity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Thompson family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, Davenport, WA is caring for the family. Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close