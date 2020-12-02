Or Copy this URL to Share

SHIPPY, Martha E. "Marti" July 22, 1937 - November 19, 2020 Martha E. "Marti" Shippy of Spokane, WA, died November 19, 2020. She was born July 22 1937 to Martin and Ellen Lindemann in Spokane, WA. Marti enjoyed time with family and friends, camping, and Indians baseball. Survivors include: children Carla Holland, Blaine Shippy and Wade Shippy all of Spokane, brother Marvin and Cami Lindemann of Ione, WA, six grandkids and five great-grandkids, and multiple nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store