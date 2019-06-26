Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ellen SPEAKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPEAKS, Martha Ellen Martha Ellen Speaks left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on June 21, 2019. She passed away comfortably with her son and three grandchildren by her bedside. We were blessed that she was aware of our presence and could hear our expressions of love for her. Martha was born on February 27, 1932 in Hannibal, MO. to William and Mildred Curtis. She was preceded in death by her brother William Wayne Curtis and sister Barbara Ann Curtis Finke. Martha's family moved to Los Angeles, CA where she would meet a young man who would become the love of her life and husband of almost 60 years. They eloped and took the 3:10 bus to Yuma, AZ where they were married. The U.S. Air Force brought them to Spokane, WA where she became an accounts payable clerk for Pitney Bowes. She stayed with them until she retired in 1986. She was an avid reader and loved to go fishing as the photo here shows. So far, the biggest Steelhead caught in the family! Martha now leaves us not only to be with our Lord and Savior, but also to be with the love of her life in Heaven. While on this earth, she was dedicated to her family and loved every moment the family came together. She is survived by her son James W. Speaks of Spokane; grandchildren Justine Speaks Dalton, Lee Speaks, Courtney Speaks and one great-grandchild Kinsey Dalton, all of Spokane; and her sister-in-law Michelle Curtis of Hannibal, MO. Martha will be truly missed and always loved. She will never be forgotten, for she will always be in our memories. Graveside services will be Friday, June 28th at 2 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall, Spokane, WA. To share memories and offer condolences, please visit her tribute page at

