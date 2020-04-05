PUCKETT, Martha Jane Martha Jane (Lemmons) Puckett was born to C. Ralph and Stella Jane (McCollum) Lemmons on July 9, 1929 in near Prosser, Oklahoma. She attended Haviland Bible College for two years and then finished at George Fox College in Newberg, Oregon in June, 1951. She and Paul Puckett were married June 2, 1952. They lived in Spokane, Washington from 1966-2011, when they moved to Friendsview Retirement Center in Newberg, Oregon. Paul passed away in November of 2012. Martha recently moved to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho to live with her daughter Sheryl. She passed away peacefully on March 25th at 11:30 pm. Martha is survived by her daughters Carol (Dave) Schmidt of Mishawaka, Indiana, Sheryl Fendall of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, Janelle (Frank) Engle of Newberg, Oregon, and Judi Puckett of Newberg, Oregon. Also surviving are granddaughters Michelle (Josh) Story, Samantha (Adam) Claeys-Smith, Kristina DeMain Shaeffer (Zack), and Megan (Brandon) Gilbert and grandsons Evan (Jolene) Thayer and Lucas Thayer as well as nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020