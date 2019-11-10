BLIESNER, Martha Jean (Age 69) Martha Jean Bliesner, age 69 passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 after enduring many years of chronic and debilitating illness. Martha was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 22, 1950, to Roy and Mary Rothgeb. She later moved to the Spokane Valley and attended University High School. On April 8, 1972, she married L. Steve Bliesner at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Martha and Steve lived in the Spokane Valley for the past 47 years. Martha is survived by her husband Steve; sons Scott and Joseph; grandsons Austin and Cody; sister Linda Dehart (Darrell) of Yakima WA and brother Ken Rothgeb (Cindy) of Vancouver WA. Memorial Service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 16, at 2pm. We wish to thank Hospice of Spokane for caring for Martha in her final days. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019