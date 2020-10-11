SMITH, Martha Lee Martha Lee Smith passed away on May 31, 2020. Martha was born in Butte, Montana on April 8, 1931. Martha was the only child of Carl and Bessie Smith. Carl was an electrician at the huge copper mine in Butte and was also an electrician on ships during WWII. The little family lived just a short distance from the mine in a small house on top of the hill better known as "Uptown." Martha grew up playing with all the neighborhood kids even if it was below zero. They played kick the can, hide and seek and especially softball. One of her best friends was her cousin Ray Harper who lived just down the street. They all played night and day and Martha loved being outside regardless of the weather. During the frosty winters they would sled from their front doors and play in the snow. Martha Lee graduated from Butte High School, went to work for Prudential Insurance (where she worked for over thirty years) and was soon transferred to Spokane. Martha remained in Spokane for the next seventy years. Martha was an avid bowler with a 180 average; played basketball (when they had six women on a team,) was a basketball referee and was an excellent softball player but mostly loved golf. Other sports came very easy to Martha but she loved golf because of its complexity and difficulty. Martha Lee loved cars and dogs. She was never without a pet her entire life. She loved all dogs and cats. When her cars were ready for an oil change she started looking at new vehicles. She loved adventure, flew to England several times, traveled to Iowa with her best friend Doris Durben every year and took numerous trips to Nevada for golf and gambling. Martha loved to camp in her Volkswagen van, had a cabin up on the Pend Oreille River, enjoyed working in her yard and loved to read when she wasn't outside. She loved to watch Gonzaga Men's and Women's Basketball with her good friend Marie Lindquist and because of her sixty years of basketball experience was a good armchair referee and coach. Martha Lee started helping Patti Marquis with the Junior Golf program at Painted Hills Golf Course where they taught golf for nearly twenty years. They taught hundreds and hundreds of junior golfers and made many life long friends. Martha and Patti played in numerous golf tournaments around the Pacific Northwest and Canada. From Painted Hills, Martha went to work for Patti at The Links Golf Course in Post Falls where she stayed even after Patti retired and continued to work for the owner Dick Baiter, his daughter Kelly and golf professional Darrell Hull. She was a wonderful friend, mentor and a great listener. One of her best pieces of advice was "Never talk about politics or religion! If someone brings up the topic you change the subject!" Martha was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church for over fifty years. Martha Lee was preceded in death by her parents, her best friend Doris Durben, her cousin Ray Harper and his wife Bernice and her good friends Charlie Wisben and Bill Lindquist. Her cousins Janis (Clark) Battan and her brother Wade (Barbara) Harper and her wonderful neighbors Cass and Mike Schettler and John Zent survive her. She is also sorely missed by her dear friends Marie Lindquist (her basketball watching buddy), Jan Viegas, Shelly Myers, Phyliss Buckingham and her sister Shirley Vail, Cathy Swanson, Patti Marquis, Annie and Jeff Hein (Annie was Martha's wonderful nurse), Janine Siegler, Roxanne Stevenson, Ginny Campbell, Gary Wisben, Larry and Joyce Staker, Ray, Lorna and Randall Van Sant and all of her friends at The Links Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Martha's name to the Spokane Humane Society. A service for Martha and a pizza and beer party (which Martha wanted) will be sometime in the spring of 2021 and will be announced in the obituary notices in The Spokesman-Review.



