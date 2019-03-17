HAYWARD, Martha Louise 1923 - 2019 Our beloved Mom, Gram, Great-Grandma, Great-Great- Grandma, Aunt and friend passed away peacefully in her home of 70 years on March 1, 2019 surrounded be her loving family. She was 96 years old. Mart was born and raised in Spokane, and attended North Central HS. When she was 16, she met the love of her life, Bert. They were married on Jan. 29, 1940 and had 64 years filled with love, happiness and family. Bert passed away in 2004. It fills our hearts with joy at this sad time to know that they are together again, forever! Mart worked various jobs in the early years but being a homemaker was her greatest job. She loved caring and doing for others; she always said this made her very happy. Mart had many talents: sewing, quilting, cooking and baking. She was probably best known for her amazing cookies, Christmas and her special BIG birthday cookies. They were made with love for many family and friends. Mart's greatest joy in life was her family. She loved each one unconditionally, and was so proud of all their accomplishments. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three siblings, many cherished friends, and the love of her life, Bert. She is survived by her children Sandi Greene (Art), Rick Hayward (Shirley), grandchildren Carrie Gibbons (Reece), Steve Greene, Chris Hayward, Jennifer Kalmbach (Jeremy), Dan Hayward (Sarah), Jeff Hayward, her great-grandkids, Danni, Sammi, Ben, Lucy, Henry, Sedona and Boston, and her great-great-grandkids, Austynn, Rilynn and Josie, and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Please join us to remember this amazing woman, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA with graveside to follow the service at Pines Cemetery. A viewing will be Friday, Mar. 22, 1:00 4:00 pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary