OVERBUST, Martha Magdalene (Marty) Our mom passed away after a battle with cancer which she would only refer to as "a hitch in her giddy up" on September 15th at the age of 88. She was an awesome mother to five children, grandmother to four adoring grandchildren and great-grandmother to two little peanuts who were the joy of her life. Mom met dad (her Arlie Roy) at a social dance in Aberdeen, SD in 1953. He spotted her from across the room because she was, by far, the best dancer and she fondly remembered him as being the most handsome. They married in 1954 and after a visit to Spokane decided to move to this beautiful city. Being a devout Catholic, her family began to immediately grow with the arrival of two daughters and three sons. She was a devoted mother and her family was everything to her. Throughout the years, she attended countless school related activities, from sporting events to dance recitals, anything her family was involved and was lovingly known as "Mrs.O." Quite frequently, mom was the main draw because of her bag of goodies (suckers, sunflower seeds and garlic popcorn) and hence was gifted a homemade goodie bag lovingly dubbed "The Candy Gram." Her home was the center for all her kids' friends who were always welcomed with big hugs and yummy treats. Her busiest baking times were the Holidays when she always prepared boxes of delicious cookies to give to everyone from the credit union, her hairdresser, the mailman and even to the garbage men along with a personal Christmas card. Her love of sports was infamous with multiple radios and TV's always playing different events all on at the same time which drove our dad crazy. Mom was preceded in death by her young son, Johnny Dale and her beloved husband of 65 years, Arlie Roy. She is survived by her children, Georgie (Bill) Savitz, Sue (Rich) Lightfoot, Dave (Jane) and Scott (Christy) as well as her grandchildren, Jessica (Jon) Billings, Ashley (Nick) Hamad, Amanda and Kyle and her great-grandchildren Blake Billings and Zara Hamad. The celebration of her life will include a Rosary on Thursday, September 19th @ 6:00pm and a Funeral Mass on Friday, September 20th @ 11:00am both being held at Assumption Parish, 3624 W. Indian Trail. To share memories and condolences, please visit her tribute page at

