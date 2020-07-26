STEJSKAL, Marvella Marie When you are given ~one year to live at age 27 (breast cancer), how do you respond? Marvella decided her response would be Faith, Courage and "These four kids need a mother!" Scarred by (more than one) disease, she became the most inspirational woman; her love of Jesus and other people expressed a beautiful soul that will live on even as her body leaves. Marvella Marie McLeod was born in Trail, B.C. in 1933. She moved to Spokane as a teenager and attended Rogers High School. Shortly after that, she married the love of her life, Harvey Stejskal. "Harv and Marv" raised four (amazingly intelligent, beautiful, and humble!) daughters. Marvella kept close contact to her Canadian roots through her sister and brother-in-law. "Jackie and Bernie" had four (amazingly intelligent, handsome and humble) boys whom Marv and Harv adored as if they were their own. Marvella is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harvey Stejskal, her sister Jacqueline McMahon (Bernie), her granddaughter, Alyson Hieber. She is survived in the hearts of her daughters and their children and grandchildren: Linda Stejskal (Jim Bockemuehl); Bonnie Mulvey (Bob); Debbie Hieber; Valerie Block (David). Although she had "day jobs" (ONB, now US Bank), Marvella considered her real work to be her family, friends and church. She loved God and family, she loved friends and even strangers. The earth is diminished by her absence ~ but heaven is a lot richer! A private ceremony is scheduled and Marvella will be laid to rest at Fairmount Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fourth Memorial Church or the Union Gospel Mission.



