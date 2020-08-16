PETERSON, Marvelu Roberta "Bobbie" (Age 79) Marvelu Roberta (Bobbie) Peterson, age 79 of Spokane, Washington died June 1, 2020, following a long illness. She was born to Julius and Berta Fischer in Zap, North Dakota. Marvelu graduated from high school in Butte, Montana in 1958. She completed undergraduate and graduate studies at Montana State College, receiving a bachelor's degree in nursing in 1962 and a master's degree in nursing education in 1965. She furthered her post-graduate studies at the University of Hawaii, completing a master's degree in public health in 1980 and a doctoral degree in epidemiology in 1984. Her entire career was devoted to nursing and management of major health care programs. During her career, Marvelu served as the director of two programs, HIV/AIDS Service and Women Veterans Health at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) headquarters in Washington D.C. She also served on several national level task forces dealing with quality of care issues. Previous to her position at VA, Marvelu proudly served as a captain in the United States Air Force and also taught nursing. She was an assistant professor at two universities, the University of Utah and the University of Hawaii. Marvelu's colleagues and friends describe her as a compassionate, smart, honest, fun and stoic individual. She had a wry sense of humor. Her pastimes included sewing and traveling. She traveled internationally and through much of the US and Canada, mostly in a 40-foot motor coach. She loved driving the big rig and was very proficient at parking and maneuvering it in tight spaces. Marvelu also had a passion for animals. She cherished her many pets and delighted in observing wildlife in her own backyard and during her travels. Marvelu is survived by her husband Charles (Chuck) Peterson, whom she married in 1973; her sister Paulette (Michael) Drozda and her brother Lew (Mary) Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Berta B. Fischer and Julius Fischer. At her request no services were held. Interment at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery is pending resolution of the pandemic.



