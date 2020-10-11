GREENWALT, Marvin James (Age 81) Marvin James Greenwalt, 81 of Odessa, Washington passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Odessa Washington. Marvin was born September 21, 1938 in Ritzville, Washington to Ben and Edna Greenwalt. Marvin attended Odessa High School and graduated in 1956. Marvin is survived by four children: Carrie Greenwalt, Wendy (Marty) Meise, Diane (Don) Ball, Laura Greenwalt; and one sister Judith Greenwalt; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marvin was well known by the Washington Grain Association, having worked over 40 years in the grain industry. He retired from the Odessa Union Warehouse in 2001. Also, many people knew Marvin as "Growly" in the trapshooting world. He enjoyed talking to farmers about their crops, fishing, hunting, trapshooting and gardening in his younger years. In later years he loved growing roses, smaller gardens, politics and watching sports. Marvin was a member of Washington State Trapshooting Associations (WSTA), Odessa Gun Club, Blue Mountain Trapshooting Association, WSTA Hall of Fame in 2007, Odessa Fire Department, Pacific Northwest Basketball Officials Association and Zion Emanuel Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by wife Carol Greenwalt, Arlys Greenwalt, three sisters, Norrita Dahm, Geraldine Greenwalt, Sally Romo and one brother, William (Bill) Greenwalt. A memorial will be planned in the Spring of 2021. Memorials may be made to Odessa Fire Department, Odessa EMTs, Odessa Memorial Hospital Auxiliary or a memorial of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com
for the Greenwalt family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT WASHINGTON is caring for the family.