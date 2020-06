CHRISTOPH, Marvin Lester May 4, 1938 ~ April 14, 2020 Marvin, of Elk, WA, will be placed with military honors at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in near future when services are allowed, followed by a memorial and celebration of life. To be notified and attend his service, please send your contact information to mlchristoph@yahoo.com or leave message at (509)276-9639.



