BRUGH, Marvin Leroy (Age 75) Marvin Leroy Brugh passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 with his children and family by his side. He was born on November 9, 1944 in Tonasket, WA to Harry and Jermaine Brugh. The family lived briefly in Molson before moving to Tonasket where he was joined by sisters Marvel and Ralene. Marv always had a great sense of humor and drive to accomplish any challenge. He formed lifelong bonds with school friends, his many cousins and community members. As a teen, Marv was the Cannonball King which also led to a couple of broken diving boards. His great love of sports drove his competitive nature through baseball, basketball and football. After graduating from Tonasket High School in 1963, Marv attended Whitworth College. This was interrupted by four years of service in US Navy. He had an opportunity to travel during his military service and saw several countries in Europe. A trip of a lifetime! He served in Vietnam from 19671969. After his Navy service, Marv returned to finish his education, graduating from Whitworth. Marv and Linda Ricketts were married in 1969. Two children graced their family. Cory in 1972 and Jodi in 1974. The family settled in Morgan Acres in North Spokane where Marv lived until his passing. Marv remarried to Sandy Weed on June 22, 1997. Sandy's sons Brian and Andy also joined the family. Marv worked for the US Postal Service for 31 years. He had a 12 mile walking route and built many personal relationships with his customers. Marv was an amazing father and was fully involved in any activity involving his children. Scouting and sports were paramount commitments of the family. Marv's consistent modeling of effort, hard work, endurance, integrity and ethics, mixed with his warm love have provided Cory and Jodi the rich and rare support that they now share with their family and friends. Marv was a fixture in the Morgan Acres neighborhood. There are many fond memories of him driving by with a load of wood, his amazing garden or helping friends and family. Preceding Marv in death are his father Harry and sister Marvel. He is survived by his mother Jermaine (Anderson) Brugh, sister Ralene Brugh, wife Sandy (Weed) Brugh, his children Cory and Jodi Brugh, stepsons Brian and Andy Reeves, grandchildren Seth, Max, Alex and Brice Reeves and several nieces and nephews. Marv will be sorely missed and not soon forgotten. A celebration of life will be held March 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division St., Spokane. Reception to follow (location to be determined). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Inland Northwest Council of the Boy Scouts of America or to Summit Cancer Centers Foundation.

