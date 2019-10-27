Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Rex PAUL. View Sign Service Information Webb Funeral Home 1005 South 8th East Preston , ID 83263 (208)-852-0533 Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL, Marvin Rex (Age 82) Marvin Rex Paul, 82, passed away October 19, 2019, in Kaysville, UT at the home of his son. He was born June 22, 1937 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada. He married Janice Murray on September 4, 1959. He graduated from Utah State in 1962 and moved to Spokane, WA in 1965. After 40 years of marriage he lost Janice to cancer. He later married Sharlene K. Broadhead on May 20, 2000. They continued to live in Spokane until 2017, when they moved to Winnemucca, NV. Marvin loved horses, playing cards, talking, and especially his family. He is survived by his wife, Sharlene, NV.; four children: Curtis M. (Denise) Paul, CA., Dennis M. (Sherry) Paul, UT., Susan P. (Clint) Williams, CO., and Brenda P. (Greg) Spencer, WA.; 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sister Shirley (Dean) Orr, brothers Dale (Beth) Paul, Donald (Bernice) Paul, and Laurel (Connie) Paul. He was preceded in death by his wife Janice, his daughter, Charisse Paul, his parents Kenneth V. and Annie Laura Paul, and brothers Jim(Shirley) Paul, and Terry (Bobbi) Paul. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, in the Webb Funeral Home Chapel, 1005 S 800 E, Preston, ID. Burial will be in the Richmond, UT Cemetery.

