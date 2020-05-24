Marvin T. SCHWARTZENBERGER
SCHWARTZENBERGER, Marvin T. Marvin T. Schwartzenberger, born December 5th, 1934 went to meet his savior Jesus Christ May 17th, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Julia (Waltos) Schwartzenberger; wife Darlene; brothers Donald and Lyle; son Gerald; and great-grandson Anthony. Survived by his brother Charles (Sandra). Marvin was the proud father of seven wonderful children, Mark (Shannon), Janet, James (Georgie), Marla Scott (Brian), Susan Galipeau (Randy), Patti; step-children Carl and Judy. He has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Marvin was also blessed with a huge extended family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who taught all who asked where the best trails and watering holes were. He spent time in the water every summer and enjoyed roaring fires in the winters.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.
