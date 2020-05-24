Marvin T. SCHWARTZENBERGER
1934 - 2020
SCHWARTZENBERGER, Marvin T. Marvin T. Schwartzenberger, born December 5th, 1934 went to meet his savior Jesus Christ May 17th, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Julia (Waltos) Schwartzenberger; wife Darlene; brothers Donald and Lyle; son Gerald; and great-grandson Anthony. Survived by his brother Charles (Sandra). Marvin was the proud father of seven wonderful children, Mark (Shannon), Janet, James (Georgie), Marla Scott (Brian), Susan Galipeau (Randy), Patti; step-children Carl and Judy. He has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Marvin was also blessed with a huge extended family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who taught all who asked where the best trails and watering holes were. He spent time in the water every summer and enjoyed roaring fires in the winters.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
I worked with Marv years ago at Cox Cable. He was always full of fun and pranks. I always wondered where he was and how he was. I was sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences to his family and friends!
Susan Stanifer-Miller
Coworker
May 22, 2020
Dear family of Marvin,
We send our most sincere sympathy in the loss of Marvin. It sounds like he was full of life and fun. Our prayers are with you now,
Gerald and Arlis Waltos
Arlis Waltos
May 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Ann Brown
Family Friend
May 22, 2020
First day I met you I knew you were a prankster. You enriched my life for the short time I knew you. Thank you for allowing me into your home and your life. You will be missed. When you see my Mom and Dad in heaven give them hugd snd please dont throw my Mom in a lake she does not swim well.
Pam Silva
Friend
May 22, 2020
The few times that I met this endearing man I couldn't help but get a good laugh from something he had to say. He appeared to be very happy, having a smile on his face whenever I saw him and he loved to share stories. I have few memories of this man but they are only fond memories. He will be missed here on earth but I know that being with Jesus Christ is the best place to be. God's blessings to his family and loved ones.
Avril Leal
Family Friend
