GOODRICH, Mary Alice (Age 76) Mary Alice Goodrich, 76, of Spokane, passed away on January 1 with loved ones by her side. Mary was born to parents Alice and John McGillis on Christmas Day 1943 in Saranac Lake, NY. She served a long and well-respected career as a registered nurse in a variety of settings, including obstetrics, emergency room, geriatric care, psychiatric nursing, and teaching. Mary is survived by her four children from her first marriage to Leonard Olmsted James, Matthew, Susan, and Jonathan and a host of beloved grandchildren, whom she showered with hand-crafted sweaters and quilts. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Bindler, and her family. She is predeceased by her late husband, Ervin Goodrich (2010). Mary was an accomplished craftsperson with her favorite media of yarn and fabric. Her prolific creation of custom quilts, sweaters, and pillows adorn numerous homes and enwrap her loved ones with her kindness and consideration. In addition to her artistry, Mary was an avid traveler and hiker, finding inspiration in exploring new places. She prized her memories of adventures in places across the world, including Europe, Panama, Yellowstone, Africa, Australia, and Alaska. Mary was a caring and devoted person, and she will be dearly missed by her friends and family. She requested to be cremated, and her family is planning a private gathering in her honor this Spring.

