Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Angeline WILSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON, Mary Angeline 1922-2019 Mary Wilson left a luscious legacy. Family, friends, or friends of friends all have stories of their gifts from her comforting pots of soup, beautiful desserts, or entire dinners she delivered to them. She was also the "pied piper" for neighbor children who dropped by for a visit to her candy drawer. Mary was born in Mica, Washington to a large Italian family. She grew up in Kellogg, Idaho where she married her late husband, Robert, then they moved to Spokane Valley. She is survived by her children Lonnie (Roxana), Jan Rametta (Van), and Brenda. She looked forward to seeing her children Sherrill and Linda who she's now joined. And, thanks to her grandchildren Eric, Kirk, Brianne, and Kevin, she is also survived by seven great- grandchildren. Mary's life was about caring for others. She nursed her mother Caroline who lived next door. She treated each of children like they were only children, finding joy in putting smiles on their faces, and making each child their favorite foods. She loved the Lord, and was a member of the Intersection Church where also was a food hero. For four years she lived at Sunshine Rehab and became known as the Energizer Bunny because she survived a broken hip and three bouts of pneumonia. Her contagious smile, twinkling eyes, and charming compliments spread good cheer. She cherished her family and many, many friends so much that, despite dementia, she remembered everyone's name until the day she died. She died painlessly and peacefully in her sleep on November 5, which was one of her favorite holidays, National Donut Day. Mary asked that memorial donations go to . Or, you could cook for a loved one, plant a geranium, or just enjoy a Krispy Kreme. To celebrate her memory and what would have been her 98th birthday, please join us on March 7, 2020 at the Intersection Church.

WILSON, Mary Angeline 1922-2019 Mary Wilson left a luscious legacy. Family, friends, or friends of friends all have stories of their gifts from her comforting pots of soup, beautiful desserts, or entire dinners she delivered to them. She was also the "pied piper" for neighbor children who dropped by for a visit to her candy drawer. Mary was born in Mica, Washington to a large Italian family. She grew up in Kellogg, Idaho where she married her late husband, Robert, then they moved to Spokane Valley. She is survived by her children Lonnie (Roxana), Jan Rametta (Van), and Brenda. She looked forward to seeing her children Sherrill and Linda who she's now joined. And, thanks to her grandchildren Eric, Kirk, Brianne, and Kevin, she is also survived by seven great- grandchildren. Mary's life was about caring for others. She nursed her mother Caroline who lived next door. She treated each of children like they were only children, finding joy in putting smiles on their faces, and making each child their favorite foods. She loved the Lord, and was a member of the Intersection Church where also was a food hero. For four years she lived at Sunshine Rehab and became known as the Energizer Bunny because she survived a broken hip and three bouts of pneumonia. Her contagious smile, twinkling eyes, and charming compliments spread good cheer. She cherished her family and many, many friends so much that, despite dementia, she remembered everyone's name until the day she died. She died painlessly and peacefully in her sleep on November 5, which was one of her favorite holidays, National Donut Day. Mary asked that memorial donations go to . Or, you could cook for a loved one, plant a geranium, or just enjoy a Krispy Kreme. To celebrate her memory and what would have been her 98th birthday, please join us on March 7, 2020 at the Intersection Church. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.