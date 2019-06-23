Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anida (Runyan) CURTIS. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

CURTIS, Mary Anida (Runyan) 1941 - 2019 Mary Anida Curtis, age 77, passed away peace- fully at her son's home, surrounded by family on June 14, 2019, in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born to Virgil and Marian (Taylor) Runyan on August 6, 1941, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA, where she grew up. Mary attended Saint Xavier School earning her elementary diploma in 1955, then attended Holy Names Academy earning her diploma in 1959, where her classmates are affectionately known as the 59ers. She also went to college at Spokane Community College and received an Associate's Degree. In April 1964 she married Delvin M. Curtis and they had two children, Robert J. Curtis of Spokane, WA, and Margaret A. (Curtis) Holder of Polk City, IA. In her marriage, Mary gained two step-children, Delvin W. Curtis of Warsaw, MO, and Carol L. (Curtis) Dean of Okmulgee, OK. She worked for Riverview Care Center in the kitchen and obtained the position of Assistant Supervisor. She then decided on a career change where she became a special needs school bus attendant for the Spokane Public School District #81. She loved her job and brought joy to all of her young passengers and their families. Mary's joys after retirement were to go to the senior center to eat lunch and play bingo almost daily, help decorate for special occasions, and go on group trips. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Mary was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker who had a strong love for God. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her brother, Robert Runyan, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary will also be fondly remembered by Harry J. Crossman whom she had a romantic relationship with in her later years. This relationship also fostered bonds for Mary with Harry's son, Robert Crossman, and daughter, Maria Crossman, as well as other brothers and sisters of Harry's. A viewing will take place Monday, June 24th, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Saint Aloysius Church with viewing starting at 9:00am and service starting at 10:00am on June 25th. A reception will follow in the Antonian Room from 11:00am -1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Spokane.

CURTIS, Mary Anida (Runyan) 1941 - 2019 Mary Anida Curtis, age 77, passed away peace- fully at her son's home, surrounded by family on June 14, 2019, in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born to Virgil and Marian (Taylor) Runyan on August 6, 1941, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA, where she grew up. Mary attended Saint Xavier School earning her elementary diploma in 1955, then attended Holy Names Academy earning her diploma in 1959, where her classmates are affectionately known as the 59ers. She also went to college at Spokane Community College and received an Associate's Degree. In April 1964 she married Delvin M. Curtis and they had two children, Robert J. Curtis of Spokane, WA, and Margaret A. (Curtis) Holder of Polk City, IA. In her marriage, Mary gained two step-children, Delvin W. Curtis of Warsaw, MO, and Carol L. (Curtis) Dean of Okmulgee, OK. She worked for Riverview Care Center in the kitchen and obtained the position of Assistant Supervisor. She then decided on a career change where she became a special needs school bus attendant for the Spokane Public School District #81. She loved her job and brought joy to all of her young passengers and their families. Mary's joys after retirement were to go to the senior center to eat lunch and play bingo almost daily, help decorate for special occasions, and go on group trips. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Mary was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker who had a strong love for God. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her brother, Robert Runyan, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary will also be fondly remembered by Harry J. Crossman whom she had a romantic relationship with in her later years. This relationship also fostered bonds for Mary with Harry's son, Robert Crossman, and daughter, Maria Crossman, as well as other brothers and sisters of Harry's. A viewing will take place Monday, June 24th, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Saint Aloysius Church with viewing starting at 9:00am and service starting at 10:00am on June 25th. A reception will follow in the Antonian Room from 11:00am -1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019

