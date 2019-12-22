Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Boozer) BOWMAN. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

BOWMAN, Mary Ann (Boozer) Mary Ann Boozer Bowman passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Mary was born on December 18, 1928. The eldest child of William Ralph Boozer and Mable Stevenson Clayton Boozer, she was raised on the farm outside Rosalia. She attended Rosalia High School, Washington State College in Pullman and finished her degree at what is now Eastern Washington in Cheney. She married her beloved William A. Bowman in March 1972. She ran the family farm and helped Bill raise his four boys. Bill passed in 2005. Without Bill to care for, Mary turned her attention to those around her. For years she visited those around the community who needed TLC, sometimes delivered with a dose of tough love. Her caregiving could also be seen as she supported the tradition of "Cheer Baskets" which her mother started in 1935. Originally part of the Alpha Club's community service, these baskets are now arranged and delivered by the members of the Rosalia Garden Club and others. These baskets are delivered in December to members of the community who have suffered a recent loss. In recent years, Mary and the group delivered about 50 Cheer Baskets each year. As a lifelong member of the Rosalia Methodist Church, recently reorganized as the Rosalia Community Church, Mary sang in the choir and was enthusiastic about the challenges and possibilities presented to the new organization. Mary was a regular at the Tuesday Senior lunches held in the church fellowship room and fought hard to keep the tradition going. Mary was also a member of the Esther Reed Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Spokane. She was known as a teller of storiesthe oral history of Rosalia. Ask a question and she probably could tell you a story about what happened, and they almost always ended with a laugh. And if the story didn't deserve a laugh, she'd follow it with a joke. Mary always had a smile ready, a twinkle in her eye, and a helping hand for others. Mary is survived by her sister, Willa Mae Boozer Hardesty, also of Rosalia, her four stepsons, various nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends. The community and the world will be a little less bright without this shining star. A celebration Mary's Life will be held in Rosalia in the Spring. In honor of Mary's memory, please consider a donation to the Rosalia Garden Club, the Community Church or . Online guestbook at

BOWMAN, Mary Ann (Boozer) Mary Ann Boozer Bowman passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Mary was born on December 18, 1928. The eldest child of William Ralph Boozer and Mable Stevenson Clayton Boozer, she was raised on the farm outside Rosalia. She attended Rosalia High School, Washington State College in Pullman and finished her degree at what is now Eastern Washington in Cheney. She married her beloved William A. Bowman in March 1972. She ran the family farm and helped Bill raise his four boys. Bill passed in 2005. Without Bill to care for, Mary turned her attention to those around her. For years she visited those around the community who needed TLC, sometimes delivered with a dose of tough love. Her caregiving could also be seen as she supported the tradition of "Cheer Baskets" which her mother started in 1935. Originally part of the Alpha Club's community service, these baskets are now arranged and delivered by the members of the Rosalia Garden Club and others. These baskets are delivered in December to members of the community who have suffered a recent loss. In recent years, Mary and the group delivered about 50 Cheer Baskets each year. As a lifelong member of the Rosalia Methodist Church, recently reorganized as the Rosalia Community Church, Mary sang in the choir and was enthusiastic about the challenges and possibilities presented to the new organization. Mary was a regular at the Tuesday Senior lunches held in the church fellowship room and fought hard to keep the tradition going. Mary was also a member of the Esther Reed Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Spokane. She was known as a teller of storiesthe oral history of Rosalia. Ask a question and she probably could tell you a story about what happened, and they almost always ended with a laugh. And if the story didn't deserve a laugh, she'd follow it with a joke. Mary always had a smile ready, a twinkle in her eye, and a helping hand for others. Mary is survived by her sister, Willa Mae Boozer Hardesty, also of Rosalia, her four stepsons, various nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends. The community and the world will be a little less bright without this shining star. A celebration Mary's Life will be held in Rosalia in the Spring. In honor of Mary's memory, please consider a donation to the Rosalia Garden Club, the Community Church or . Online guestbook at schanzenbachfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations