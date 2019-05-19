Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann CROSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CROSS, Mary Ann Mary Ann Cross, 61, passed away peacefully at her home on April 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Butte, Montana, and lived and worked for many years in Spokane, Washington. Mary Ann was born on July 29, 1957, to Elmer Westley Cross and Lois Jean Panich (Cross) Carlson. She is survived by her partner Randy Bush; brothers: Monty (Robin) Cross of Midland, Virginia, and Darrel Cross of Dillon, Montana; sisters: Peggy (James) Owers of Butte, Montana, Melodi (Dennis) Klemp of Warrenton, Oregon, and Patricia Nyberg of Butte, Montana; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Tammy Worley. Mary Ann was a kind, generous person who loved her family and friends, and she will be missed dearly. Cremation has taken place. Her remains will be placed in Holy Cross cemetery in Butte, Montana, with a celebration of life planned this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Lady of the Rockies in Butte, Montana, or to your preferred cancer charity.

