Mary Ann HARMON

Obituary
HARMON, Mary Ann (Age 92) August 26, 1926 - May 10, 2019 Long time resident of Spokane Valley, WA and retired Pacific Northwest Bell Operator. In 2004 Mary and her husband relocated to Mesa, AZ to be nearer to the children. She was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by Randy/Lupe' Patterson, Patti Patterson, Loree/Stuart Selbst, Tim/Lynn Harmon and several grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. Her family has returned Mary to rest beside her beloved husband, Leonard E. Harmon at the Fairmount Memorial Park, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020
